Patricia (Keller) Fuentes

March 31, 1954 - October 3, 2021

Patricia (Keller) Fuentes, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 67 years young. Patricia was born March 31, 1954 to Edward Keller and Jean (Virgil) Keller in Wahoo, NE. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. She married the love of her life Jose "Luis" Fuentes on July 1, 2000.

She loved to take her grandkids fishing, out for ice cream and loved to cheer them on at all of their accomplishments. She grew first place award winning vegetables (county fairs) in her yearly garden, where she would spend many hours pruning and canning all her goodies. She loved strolls with her loving husband and walking one of their faithful fur babies. She would jam out to her polka music faithfully every Sunday. She loved to drag anyone who would tag along with her to garage sales all over town.

She is survived by her husband Jose "Luis" Fuentes, children Melissa (Ortiz) Ice, Brandon Ortiz (Ashley) and grandkids Kaine, Terran, Melina, William, Terry Jr., Delia, Justin, Jackson and Hannah all of Lincoln. Sisters Marilyn (Bob) Sabatka, Kathleen (Bob) Morgan, Nancy Kellner, Susan McClain, Betty (Rodney) Tomsicek, MaryAnn Jacobs. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Jean Keller (mother), Edward Keller (father), Julia Ortiz (daughter), Jennifer Kellner (niece) and many loving fur babies.

A visitation will be held Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 5-6pm followed by a rosary at 6pm at North American Martyrs Catholic Church 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Thursday October 7, 2021 11 am at North American Martyrs Catholic Church 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln. Interment will follow at 3 pm at St. Francis Cemetery 1600 County Road K, Wahoo. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com.