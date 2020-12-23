Patricia Ann (Patty) Hughett

May 11, 1935 - December 21, 2020

Patricia Ann (Patty) Hughett, 85, passed away peacefully on December 21, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center Lincoln, NE. Born Patricia Ann Mulinazzi, on May 11, 1935, in Ottawa, IL to Dominic and Christina Mulinazzi, she attended Ottawa High School. After graduating, she went on to receive her nursing degree, where she met her husband, Bob Hughett. They were married on June 30th, 1956 and in 1962, they settled in Lincoln, Nebraska where she lived for the past 58 years.

Patty was a devoted wife, friend and mother of four children. When she wasn't shuttling her children to the golf course, music lessons or the stables, she loved playing bridge and belonged to several groups around town. And of course, as a Hughett, it was only a matter of time that she learn to play golf, celebrating her 40th birthday with a hole-in-one. Patty was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, and was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She attended daily mass, volunteered, and maintained a weekly adoration hour for more than 30 years. She always put Christ first in her life. Once asked what her goals were, she quickly responded that getting to heaven was the only goal she needed.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hughett, mother and father, and brother, Donald Mulinazzi, she is survived by four children; Kathy Gross, Mike Hughett, Lori Gokie, Bryan Hughett, eight grandchildren; Robert Hughett, Matthew Hughett, Allison Shepard, Nicholas Vazzana, Elisa Vazzana, Kelsey Cruz, DJ McGerr, Bobby Mcgerr, and six great-grandchildren; Eli, Tatum, Roselyn, Tony, Oliver, and Evan.The family will be holding joint funeral services for both Patty, and her husband Bob, who passed away on March 12, 2020, and whose services were postponed due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Services will be held on Monday, December 28th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, NE, A Rosary will be held starting at 10:am, followed by services at 10:30 AM. You may also attend via live-stream Https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900, alz.org/donate. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com