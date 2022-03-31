Patricia Kay Ahrens Keleman

February 12, 1954 - March 28, 2022

Patricia Kay Ahrens Keleman, the daughter of Donald Henry Ahrens and Marilyn Joan Coney Ahrens, was born February 12, 1954, in Lincoln. She departed this life on March 28, 2022, at Gateway Vista in Lincoln, at the age of 68.

Pat grew up in Davenport, NE, and was the eldest of two children. She attended grade school at St. Peter's Lutheran in Davenport, and Davenport High School, graduating in 1972.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice and performed at many events, and she composed and recorded a number of songs. After graduating from high school, she attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned a degree in Environmental Laboratory Technology with distinction.

She worked in her field at Sherwood Industries in Norfolk, Nebraska, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and at Sterling Chemicals in Houston, Texas. She married Daniel Pratt in 1979 and this union was blessed with two children, Casey Lynn and Carson Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her parents, Donald and Marilyn Ahrens. She is survived by her children, Casey and Carson Pratt of Lincoln, Charles (Gidget) Keleman of Pueblo, CO, and Christal (Gerald) Keleman Wilkinson of New Orleans, LA, and grandchildren, Brandon of Galveston, TX and Jerry of New Orleans, LA, sister, Cheryl Walburn of Lincoln, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Sunday (4-3-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Davenport, at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be Saturday (4-2-22) from 6-8 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the family for future designation.