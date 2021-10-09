Patricia Louise Kerrey

August 21, 1949 - August 5, 2021

Pat was born August 21, 1949 to Garrett and Alberta Vanderbeek in Beatrice, Nebraska. Pat died August 5, 2021 at home with her wife, Cynthia and her niece, Jaycie by her side. She passed of complications resulting from several falls she had suffered during the past two years.

Pat graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1970, she went on to obtain her Master's in Education in 1973 from the same University. She taught high school English for several years while married to her first husband, Bob Fey. Pat left teaching to start a career in real estate. She married John Kerrey in 1982 and they worked together for Re/Max. She was an agent for several years in Nebraska before moving to San Diego, California in 1985.

While in California, Pat worked in title and escrow for a short time before starting work in human resources for Langert Golf Company, where she met Cynthia. She continued working in human resources and corporate recruiting for MCM and Circle K Stores. In 2001, Pat and Cindy moved from San Diego to Palm Desert, where Pat got back into real estate, working for Coldwell Banker.

Pat is survived by her wife Cynthia, Sister Sandra (Larry Coorts) of Branson, MO, nieces Carla of Branson, MO, Jaycie (Zach Cranford) of Moseley, VA and Jenna (Dylan Lempka) of Sterling, NE and nephew Jason (Nikki), of Nixa, MO. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Garrett and Alberta Vanderbeek, brother Mark Vanderbeek, brother Dan Vanderbeek and sister-in-law, Jan Vanderbeek.

There will be a memorial service on October 30, 2021 at the Palm Springs Presbyterian Church, in Palm Springs, CA. There will also be a family graveside service in Adams, NE next summer. In lieu of flowers, Pat would appreciate donations in her name to either the Palm Springs Presbyterian Church, http://palmspringspresbyterian.com/online-giving or The Living Desert, https://livingdesert.donorshops.com/products/DON-MEMORIALS/memorialgifts