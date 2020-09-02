Patricia Mae Harris

April 19, 1946 - August 29, 2020

Patricia Mae Harris, age 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Patricia was born April 19, 1946 to John and Christiana Brosius. Pat is survived by her loving son Scott (AnDee) Harris; grandson, Brennan Harris; sister, Harriet (Don) Weber; brother, Donnie (Deb) Brosius; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. An inurnment will follow at a later date in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com