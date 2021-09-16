Patricia Ann Nachtsheim

April 14, 1933 - September 10, 2021

Patricia Ann Nachtsheim, 88, of Lincoln Nebraska, passed away Friday, September 10th, 2021. Patricia was born in Port Washington Wisconsin on April 14th, 1933 to Felix and Evelyn Werking. Patricia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edward Nachtsheim, on August 20th, 1955. They celebrated 66 wonderful years together in August. Patricia and Edward moved to Lincoln in 1992. They appreciated the warm embrace of the community and the great friends they made there. Patricia was a talented seamstress and award-winning doll maker, florist and gardener. She and Edward were members of the Hillcrest Country Club.

Patricia loved nothing better than spending time with her friends and family. Patricia was much loved by her children Beth (Robert) Bolick, Julie (Michael) Hanley, Bruce (Jessica) Nachtsheim and Curtis Nachtsheim. She was a strong and loving presence in the lives of her grandchildren Brittany (Daniel) Brennan, Sean Hanley, Patrick Nachtsheim and Stephen Nachtsheim and her great-grandchildren Keira and Annie Brennan. All will cherish the wonderful memories of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Rudolph.

No service is planned at this time.