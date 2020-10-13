Patricia Nadine Smith

October 28, 1947 - August 15, 2020

Survived by mother Dolores Gocke, sister Carol Gocke, brothers Stan (Delaine) Gocke, Dean (Jackie) Gocke, and Brian (Trudy) Gocke, step daughters Leann (Gene) Brown and Betty (Justin) Clow, three grandchildren: Josh (Miriam) Davis, James Davis, and Misty Johnson; three great grandchildren: Skylar Davis, Brendon and Miriam Johnson, many cousins, and special nieces and nephews, and friends. Services 2 p.m., Sat., October 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. COVID 19 Guidelines will be implemented. No viewing or visitation. www.metzmortuary.com.