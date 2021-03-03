Patricia Arlene O'Hare

Patricia Arlene O'Hare grew up in Fremont, Nebraska. Pat, as her friends and family knew her, as a lively and vivacious soul. From a young age she had a sweet tooth and with her October birthday every year she would ask for a pumpkin pie knowing full well her mom wouldn't let her birthday go by without a proper birthday cake. She would delightfully enjoy a slice of each every birthday. This tradition continued all the way to her 95th birthday celebrated last October. One of her favorite childhood memories was taking first place in a figure ice skating contest. She loved to skate almost as much as she loved playing softball and watching baseball!

Pat went to radio school in Boston. Later, while working at a radio station she met celebrities. During World War II she married the love of her life, John Joseph O'Hare. They were introduced by her cousin at a community dance. John was smitten with her beauty and they spent the following day at the pool together. It was love at first sight. Her husband supported her in her education and career goals. Pat went on to receive a bachelor's and master's degree in education while working full time, raising a family, and making it all look easy. She taught for 34 years. She specialized in literacy instruction and made a difference in many lives teaching children to read.

Pat was gregarious and loved to travel. She made many trips to Europe and also traveled to Hong Kong with her husband. In her later years she enjoyed annual trips to Mexico with her friends. As soon as school got out for summer they would head down to the beautiful beaches. She would strike up conversations wherever she went, and no one was a stranger for long. Pat was a member of AAUW, Eastern Star, and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Los Gatos, to name a few. She was very dedicated to volunteering and fundraising, and she had a full social calendar well into her later years.

Pat was the center of her family and everyone loved gathering around her beautifully decorated table. Roses from her garden were often a centerpiece and the hummingbirds she fed could be seen flitting by the feeder out the window.

She is survived by her daughters Michelle Annette and Rita O'Hare, her grandchildren Jon Sparks and Sharon Figueroa, and 3 great grandchildren.