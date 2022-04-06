Patricia Marie Polk

September 26, 1947 - April 3, 2022

Patricia Marie Polk was surrounded by family when God called her home on April 3, 2022. Pattie was born on September 26, 1947, in Jeffersonville, IN to Robert and Mary Rose (Julius) Jennings. Her father's career as a college professor led to family moves to Bloomington, IN; Glenshaw, PA; Fairfield, IA; and Fort Collins, CO, where Pattie graduated from high school and attended Colorado State University.

Pattie met her future husband, Jimmy H. Polk, at the CSU library. Jim and Pattie were married on July 31, 1967, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Collins. The happy couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017. After their marriage, Pattie and Jim moved to Lincoln where Jim finished pharmacy school and Pattie embraced her vocation as a loving wife and mother. Jobs took them briefly to Freeport, IL and Sidney, NE. They then lived for a number of years in both Stapleton and McCook before moving to Lincoln in 1994.

A lifelong Catholic, Pattie was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Lincoln for the past 26 years. Her faith was central to her life. Pattie was a champion for her children and poured herself out for them and her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending innumerable games (especially basketball games), musical performances, and other events that her children participated in as they were growing up. She loved good books and amassed an impressive library. She delighted in reading to her children and grandchildren. Her love of literature and poetry, coupled with her perfect grammar, made her the best English teacher her kids and grandkids ever had. She was a pioneer homeschooler, and her grandchildren will never forget the happy days at "Cousins' School" and "School at Grandma's."

Pattie loved pastel colors and family sing-alongs. She also loved to sew. She crafted many beautiful costumes which were worn in the family plays that she directed, including annual Epiphany and Guadalupe plays. She gloried in throwing parties: trivia nights, "Fancy Dress Balls" on New Year's Eve, and talent/variety shows; the most recent being a 60's themed birthday party she threw for herself this past fall. Two weeks before her death, she hosted 72 guests at Rose Cottage on St. Patrick's Day.

Pattie is survived by seven children, 28 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren (with a third due this summer). Her children are James (Vickie) Polk of Lincoln, Rob (Dorisa) Polk of Scottsbluff, Tony (Stephanie) Polk of Lincoln, Rebecca (Marshal) Rogers of Lincoln, Aaron (Vivian) Polk of Lincoln, Rachel (Derek) Meyer of Lincoln, and Hannah (Garett) Malan of Lincoln. Pattie is also survived by Lance Kahle, nephew (like a son), and her three siblings: Bob (Jean) Jennings of Jeffersonville, IN; Laura Jennings of St. Paul, MN; and Pam Jennings and Bob King of Fort Collins, CO. Surviving in-laws include Robert (Nancy) Polk of Kearney; Marilyn McNeel of North Platte; John (Cindy) Polk of Rushville; Paul (Lucille) Polk of Soldier, KS; Doug (Janice) Polk of Kearney; and Dan (Deb) Polk of Havensville, KS. She has numerous nieces and nephews. Pattie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rebecca Jennings; her brother-in-law, Lynn McNeel; and her beloved husband, Jim, who passed away only several months before her on Dec. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022, 9:15am -10:00am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 36th Street. Rosary will follow at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to: Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph-Agnew, NE, Sisters of the Adoration Convent and The Women's Care Center. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.