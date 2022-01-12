Patricia "Pat" L. Strauss

August 24, 1939 – January 8, 2022

Pat was born to Jack and Goldie Eilers in Madison, NE, sadly passing at age 82 in Lincoln. After graduation from Schuyler H.S., she moved to Lincoln and worked for the Department of Roads.

Later worked at Parker Hannifin Co. until her retirement. Pat enjoyed flowers and gardening, Friday night bowling, and spending time with family – especially watching Husker football and volleyball.

Pat will be deeply missed by her husband of 42+ years, Gus, her children, Bob (Cindy) Wenzl, Mike (Brenda) Wenzl, Brent (Connie) Wenzl, Jody (Jeff) Jones, Randal Strauss, and Toni Strauss, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her love of family and friends inspired us all.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude's Foundation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.