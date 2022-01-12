Menu
Patricia L. "Pat" Strauss
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022

Patricia "Pat" L. Strauss

August 24, 1939 – January 8, 2022

Pat was born to Jack and Goldie Eilers in Madison, NE, sadly passing at age 82 in Lincoln. After graduation from Schuyler H.S., she moved to Lincoln and worked for the Department of Roads.

Later worked at Parker Hannifin Co. until her retirement. Pat enjoyed flowers and gardening, Friday night bowling, and spending time with family – especially watching Husker football and volleyball.

Pat will be deeply missed by her husband of 42+ years, Gus, her children, Bob (Cindy) Wenzl, Mike (Brenda) Wenzl, Brent (Connie) Wenzl, Jody (Jeff) Jones, Randal Strauss, and Toni Strauss, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her love of family and friends inspired us all.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude's Foundation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
She was a great neighbor to us & our family from the first day we moved in across the street. All of us will miss her big smile.
VERNON CAMPBELL
January 24, 2022
so sorry gus I to loved her smile
KEN BULIN
Friend
January 15, 2022
Oh Gus....I'm just so very sorry. I absolutely loved Pat so much. Her quick wit and wonderful smile were absolutely infectious. Heaven gained an angel in Pat for sure. Sending extra love your way and praying for comfort for you and your entire family.
Michelle (& Shawn) Bulin
January 14, 2022
