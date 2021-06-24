Patricia Wenzl

July 12, 1957 - June 19, 2021

Patricia Wenzl, born July 12th, 1957, passed away in her home on the morning of June 19th, 2021. Born in Lincoln Nebraska, Patti earned a degree in psychology from Sacramento State University, and a J.D. from McGeorge law school.

Her varied law career included prosecuting child abuse cases and representing disabled veterans. Throughout her life, she frequently volunteered to help the less fortunate including extensive pro bono work.

She is survived by four children: Eric, Douglas, Renee, and Ryan who will remember her for her wit and love of animals.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Wild Animal Initiative. Funeral arrangements are T.B.D.