Patricia Wenzl
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Patricia Wenzl

July 12, 1957 - June 19, 2021

Patricia Wenzl, born July 12th, 1957, passed away in her home on the morning of June 19th, 2021. Born in Lincoln Nebraska, Patti earned a degree in psychology from Sacramento State University, and a J.D. from McGeorge law school.

Her varied law career included prosecuting child abuse cases and representing disabled veterans. Throughout her life, she frequently volunteered to help the less fortunate including extensive pro bono work.

She is survived by four children: Eric, Douglas, Renee, and Ryan who will remember her for her wit and love of animals.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Wild Animal Initiative. Funeral arrangements are T.B.D.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 24, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary was so kind and helpful. I never forget she played Reggie's wife in a skit for Camp Covenant Cedars for our Singles Group called SASA. She was hilarious! Condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Cheryl jill Frederick
Other
June 28, 2021
My heart hurts to read this. Patti and I were friends in high school and since she had returned to Lincoln we had many good meaningful conversations. She will be missed. Prayers for peace and comfort to her family.
Vicki Blanton Garton
School
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to her entire family. I grew up with the Wenzl family - and my brother was a long time friend of Patti. May she rest in peace and may you find comfort.
Kathy Danek
School
June 24, 2021
Pat was my Litigation Instructor. We stayed in communication afterwards on and off. I enjoyed her wit. I was surprised to hear of her death. My sorrow for her children. Laura Galter
Laura Galter
School
June 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pat's children. She truly will be missed in the neighborhood. May she rest in peace
Jeanne/John
Friend
June 24, 2021
