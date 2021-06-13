Patricia Ann Zanders

October 1, 1933 - February 22, 2021

Patricia Ann Zanders, 87 of Lincoln, passed away February 22, 2021. Patricia was born on October 1, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ellis and Bonnie LaRue. She was raised in Weeping Water and graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1951. She attended Peru State College where she received her 2 year teaching degree. She taught the fourth grade for three years in Plattsmouth. Patricia married Donner Zanders on June 19, 1955 and together they had two children, David in 1957 and Bonnie in 1961.

Most of her married life was lived in Lincoln where she worked in the Insurance Field, specializing in personal lines. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In 2002 she moved to Hemet, California with her husband Donner and returned to Lincoln in 2009. She was active in church affairs, was a member of the Red Hats and involved in Alanon.

Patricia is survived by her loving daughter Bonnie L. Lehl, granddaughters Alicia M. Oliver and Hannah (husband Anthony) Castillo, great-grandchildren Abby and Charlie and many friends in California and Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Bonnie LaRue, husband Donner and son David Brian Zanders.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Weeping Water. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com