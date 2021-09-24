I first met Pat in 1991 in Lincoln. We soon became friends. Pat was funny, thoughtful, honorable, caring, intelligent, loyal, and always willing to listen and help if he could. His advice was always well thought out and level headed. He seemed to care about everyone he ever met no matter who they were or where they came from. I am happy and proud to have had his friendship in my life. Farewell "Pat-dude". My heart breaks knowing you are gone and I'll miss you for the rest of my days.

Matt Bachinski Friend March 15, 2022