Patrick P. Schlentz
Patrick P. Schlentz

Omaha, June 24, 1950 - September 20, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
580 I St, David City, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first met Pat in 1991 in Lincoln. We soon became friends. Pat was funny, thoughtful, honorable, caring, intelligent, loyal, and always willing to listen and help if he could. His advice was always well thought out and level headed. He seemed to care about everyone he ever met no matter who they were or where they came from. I am happy and proud to have had his friendship in my life. Farewell "Pat-dude". My heart breaks knowing you are gone and I'll miss you for the rest of my days.
Matt Bachinski
Friend
March 15, 2022
May family and friends find peace with the faith that he walks with our savior.
Teresa
September 24, 2021
