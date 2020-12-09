Menu
Patsy Y. Bluford
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Patsy Y. Bluford

December 6, 2020

Patsy Y. Bluford, 88, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2020, in Lincoln. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Auntie, Sister and Friend.

Survived by her 2 sons and 5 daughters; Robert Bluford, Jr. (Sheila), Lavonne Bluford, Trisha Berks (James), Barbara K. Holder, Eric Bluford, Linette Bluford, and Francine Bluford; sister Almeritta Johnson; best friend Aunt Toni Venegar; 25 grandchildren; 31 great and great-great grandchildren; Preceded in death by parents, daughter Carolyn Robinson, Tyra, Nicole, Tyson and Kam Bluford.

A limited visitation to be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 11:00-4:00 p.m., Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. A Family Funeral Service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. Local Covid-19 guidelines apply for all services. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will truly be missed
Monroe Whitfield
December 14, 2020
Love You Ms Bluford
JANICE M WALKER
December 12, 2020
james adkins
December 11, 2020
