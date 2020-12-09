Patsy Y. Bluford

December 6, 2020

Patsy Y. Bluford, 88, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2020, in Lincoln. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Auntie, Sister and Friend.

Survived by her 2 sons and 5 daughters; Robert Bluford, Jr. (Sheila), Lavonne Bluford, Trisha Berks (James), Barbara K. Holder, Eric Bluford, Linette Bluford, and Francine Bluford; sister Almeritta Johnson; best friend Aunt Toni Venegar; 25 grandchildren; 31 great and great-great grandchildren; Preceded in death by parents, daughter Carolyn Robinson, Tyra, Nicole, Tyson and Kam Bluford.

A limited visitation to be held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 11:00-4:00 p.m., Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. A Family Funeral Service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. Local Covid-19 guidelines apply for all services. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com