Paul Dean Swanigan

November 3, 2020

Paul Dean Swanigan, 84, passed away in Lebanon, Mo., near where he was born and grew up. Retired truck driver for Fleming Foods - 37 years. He had 4 children with Delores Swanigan- Harla Monk of Parksley, Va.: James Swanigan of Lincoln, Jeffrey Swanigan (deceased) of Lincoln, and Lori Gooding of Monument, Colo. Served in the Navy; 1954-1958. Survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He loved the hills of the beautiful Ozarks and is now laid to rest just above the river that he's lived by for the last 25 years.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
