Paul Austin Johnsgard

May 28, 2021

Paul Austin Johnsgard died May 28 in Lincoln, NE. He was a UNL professor of Life Sciences for 40 years and authored approximately 100 books on birds, wildlife, and ecology. He is survived by his wife; Lois Miriam and three of their children: Scott Kenneth of Texas; Ann Yvonne (Bouma) of Lincoln; and Karin Luisa of Maryland, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jay Erik, and grandson Scott Kenneth, Jr.

A Celebration of Life event will be held June 20, 3 p.m. CDT, at the Lincoln Unitarian Church; links for virtual attendance, as well as online remembrances, via Roperandsons.com. Cards may be sent to Ann Bouma, 5831 Sunrise Road, Lincoln, NE 68510-4050, or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center P.O. Box 117, Denton, NE, 68339, or L. A. Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon, NE 68440. Condolences at Roperandsons.com