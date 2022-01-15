Paul E. Kadavy

Paul E. Kadavy, 89, of Lincoln, died on January 12, 2022. Mr. Kadavy was born May 2, 1932 to Louis & Christina (Placek) Kadavy in rural Seward County, NE. Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; five brothers; daughter-in-law, Cari Sue Kadavy; wife, Alice Kadavy. Survived by his children, Dana (Abe) Kadavy-Moore, Lisa (Richard) Hormel, Michael Kadavy, Jeffrey (Barbara Ann) Kadavy, Matthew Kadavy, Patrick (Heather) Kadavy & Robert (Tracy) Kadavy; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Fr. Leo Kosch will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the church.

