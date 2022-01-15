Menu
Paul E. Kadavy
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Paul E. Kadavy

January 12, 2022

Paul E. Kadavy, 89, of Lincoln, died on January 12, 2022. Mr. Kadavy was born May 2, 1932 to Louis & Christina (Placek) Kadavy in rural Seward County, NE. Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; five brothers; daughter-in-law, Cari Sue Kadavy; wife, Alice Kadavy. Survived by his children, Dana (Abe) Kadavy-Moore, Lisa (Richard) Hormel, Michael Kadavy, Jeffrey (Barbara Ann) Kadavy, Matthew Kadavy, Patrick (Heather) Kadavy & Robert (Tracy) Kadavy; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Fr. Leo Kosch will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the stream. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you in advance for your patience, Butherus, Maser & Love.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
17
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear about Paul´s passing. What a kind gentle man he was, we´ll always remember his beautiful smile. We will be keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Horst & Donna Hofmann
January 15, 2022
We are very sorry to hear of the passing of your father. May all of your wonderful memories console you. We will include all of you in our prayers.
Linda & John Schulte
January 15, 2022
