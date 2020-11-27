Paul Nathanael Thoren

July 22, 1935 - November 23, 2020

Paul Nathanael Thoren, 85, of Lincoln, died Monday, November 23rd 2020. He was born 22 July 1935 in Hooper, NE to Rev. Arnold Victor Nathanael Thoren and Clara Christine Holtorf Thoren. Paul grew up in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and graduated from high school in Lindsborg, Kansas. Paul enjoyed raising Hereford cattle, and had a love for horses throughout life.

Paul attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Paul then joined the United States Marine Corps in April of 1957 serving four years as an aviation machinist mate aboard the USS Boxer. Paul spent the majority of his life as an owner operator driving for Morgan Driveaway INC. Paul was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Paul is survived by his sister, Winifred Elmborg of Blue Rapids, Kansas; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Do to COVID Private Funeral services will be held at First Lutheran Church Lincoln NEMemorials: First Lutheran Church or Tabitha. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, condolences can be left at bmlfh.com