Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Thompson

Paul Thompson

September 23, 2021

Paul was born in York, NE in 1931. He lived most of his life in Lincoln, NE. While in college, Paul studied music. That knowledge then led him down the path to become a child psychologist. Paul later worked a number of years for the Gallup Organization. Paul was thoughtful and considerate. He enjoyed spending time with family and others.

Together with Sheila, his wife of 67 years, Paul traveled all around the world. They had been to China, Australia, and many parts of Europe. Being very active, Paul enjoyed playing the trumpet, and doing word games and other puzzles. He also enjoyed going for walks and listening to Jazz, Big band and classical music. Having a love for most things, Paul adored most animals. He had three dogs over the years.

With his wife Sheila, they shared four children: Jeff, Kris, and Cheryl all of Bend, OR., and David in Santaquin UT. After their children, they have 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Through Paul's help and the Gallup Strengths finder my life was changed forever. I no longer work at a job. I play at my calling which I love. And , I love Paul for the gift he gave me and will always love his memory. Thank you Paul and rest in peace!.
David L Behns
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dear Sheila, Jeff, Kris, Cheryl, David and families, Sending love and my condolences. Jennifer
Jennifer N. Brown
Family
September 27, 2021
I will always remember Paul at our family get togethers with a smiling face. Such a kind man. He will be missed by many. Condolences to Sheila and family.
Leslie Lewis
September 27, 2021
Paul came to Villisca to be our band leader in the 1950´s. He was really good for us. He made a difference in our school life. We were all so young then!
Mary A. Hansen
School
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results