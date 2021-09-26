Paul Thompson

Paul was born in York, NE in 1931. He lived most of his life in Lincoln, NE. While in college, Paul studied music. That knowledge then led him down the path to become a child psychologist. Paul later worked a number of years for the Gallup Organization. Paul was thoughtful and considerate. He enjoyed spending time with family and others.

Together with Sheila, his wife of 67 years, Paul traveled all around the world. They had been to China, Australia, and many parts of Europe. Being very active, Paul enjoyed playing the trumpet, and doing word games and other puzzles. He also enjoyed going for walks and listening to Jazz, Big band and classical music. Having a love for most things, Paul adored most animals. He had three dogs over the years.

With his wife Sheila, they shared four children: Jeff, Kris, and Cheryl all of Bend, OR., and David in Santaquin UT. After their children, they have 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.