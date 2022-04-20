Paul L. Ziemba

February 13, 1951 - April 16, 2022

Paul L. Ziemba, 71, of Lincoln passed away with his loving family by his side, on April 16, 2022. He was born on February 13, 1951, in Omaha, NE, to Theodore and Dorothy (Kush) Ziemba. Paul was a devoted husband, loving father, uncle, and brother. He was most proud of his role of "Papa" to his grandchildren. Paul was a long-time youth baseball coach. He loved spending his free time cooking BBQ and spending time with his friends and family.

Family members include his wife of nearly 49 years, Kris, of Lincoln; children Nikole (Matt) Streckfuss, of Columbus, NE; Lindsey Ziemba of Lincoln; Josh (Amanda) Ziemba of Omaha, NE; Zach (Katie) Ziemba of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren Zoe, Max, Jack, Abby, Liza, Liv, Parker, Karsyn, and Cameron; sisters Georgia (Clark) Morgan and Alexis Ziemba; brother James Ziemba; sisters-in-law Darlene and Janet. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gary and Ted, and nephew Kelby.

A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.