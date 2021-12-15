Pauline Norma Wendland Bloch

June 7, 1932 - December 13, 2021

Pauline Norma Wendland Bloch was called to eternal rest on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Schneck Medical Center. She was given physical life by her Creator on June 7, 1932, entrusted to the care of Felix P. Wendland and Ethel I. Baker. She was baptized on July 3, 1932, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Arapahoe, Nebraska as the Triune God washed away her sins and adopted her into his family, the Church. On May 19, 1946, she Confirmed her faith in her Lord at Immanuel, Arapahoe. She graduated from Arapahoe High School with the Class of 1950.

Upon graduating she met and married the love of her life, Walter P.E. Bloch, on June 18, 1950, at Immanuel, Arapahoe. The couple farmed until moving to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1956. The Lord blessed their union with four children; Kathleen Bloch Schamber; Daniel Bloch; Carolyn Bloch Finstad; and Philip Bloch. Pauline and her family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1956. In addition to her vocation of wife and mother, Pauline used the talents her Lord entrusted to her, making candy at Russel Stover's, serving at King's Food Host, and as a Food Service Manager for the Lincoln Public School system for 30 years until her retirement in 1997.

While in Lincoln her faith was nurtured and strengthened by God's Word and Sacraments as a member of Faith Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran Churches. Pauline enjoyed the hobbies of gardening, cooking, baking, canning, reading, and travel with her family. She was blessed with a fantastic memory. She was the historian for the family and worked meticulously to document the family genealogy.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children; Kathleen (Gordon) Schamber, Carolyn (Richard) Finstad, Philip (Martha) Bloch, and daughter-in-law Donna Raddatz Bloch, ten grandsons; Stephen and Joel Schamber, Jeremy (Talea) Bloch, Nicholas (Toni) Bloch, Bryce (Sarah) Bloch, Dustin (Sarah) Bloch, Joshua Finstad, Jordan (Lauren) Finstad, Andrew (Lindsay) Bloch, Aaron Bloch, and sixteen great-grandchildren; Isabella Schamber, Eddie Schamber, Emilie Schamber, Anna Schamber, Joshua Schamber, Josiah Bloch, Harrison Bloch, Raleigh Bloch, Boone Bloch, Elizabeth Bloch, Olivia Bloch, Elaina Bloch, Grace Finstad, and soon to arrive in April 2022 Addison Finstad, Philip Scott Bloch, Leona Bloch; two sisters, Glenva Bahr and Doris Ravins along with nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Ethel, husband of 32 years, Walter, brothers, Leo and Robert, sisters, Martha and JoAnn, and son Daniel.

Visitation for Pauline will be held at Voss and Sons Funeral Service on Thursday, December 16 from 5-7 pm and at the church one hour prior to the service. The Funeral service will be conducted at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Friday, December 17 at 3:00 pm with the Reverend Ralph Blomenberg, Reverend Jimmy Rodriguez, and Vicar Nicholas Wagenknecht officiating. Internment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, IN, Concordia Seminary St. Louis, MO or the Lutheran Hour.