Pauline Constance Kreifels

Nebraska City, October 13, 1930 - March 11, 2022

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebr. City. Burial will follow at St. Benedict's Cemetery in Nebr. City. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (4/8) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City. A Rosary to be recited at 7p.m. www.gudefuneralhomes.com