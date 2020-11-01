Pauline M. Bouges

October 7, 1925 - October 31, 2020

Pauline M. Bouges, 95 of Lincoln, passed away October 31, 2020. Pauline was born on October 7, 1925, on the family farm near David City, Nebraska, to William and Veronica (Lettellier) Theewen. Pauline was a charter member of St John the Apostle Catholic Church where she was very active in many parts of the church, serving as president of Altar Society, co-founded the prayer line, led the rosary at 10:30 Mass for 30 plus years, wedding coordinator, served on Diocesan Council and was very active in Birth Right. She also held offices with the DAV and American Legion Auxiliary. Pauline in survived by her daughter Marilyn (husband Earl) Erks, son Carl Bouges, daughter Connie (husband Richard) Zimmerman; six grandchildren: Matthew Bouges, Julie Erks, Dean Erks, Jeff Erks, Carie Wilbur, Alicia Powers; six great-grandchildren: Addison, Gavin, Luke, Ava Wilbur and Chase and Reese Bouges. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Merle. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St, with Father Lyle Johnson celebrating the Mass. Burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Birth Right. www.bmlfh.com