Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline Marie Linder

Pauline Marie Linder

November 4, 2020

Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (11/9) 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE. Visitation, Sunday (11/8) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE 68003
Nov
8
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE 68003
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.