Pauline Marie Linder

November 4, 2020

Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (11/9) 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, NE. Visitation, Sunday (11/8) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna, NE. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.