I just couldn't be the one to let this small acknowledgment of your passing be all that's said about you. My guy my whole family loved you. You will always be our Chino Bean! You were a fighter, a family man, a loving son and a very hard worker! You were such a true a pure friend in many times of sadness and struggle that you became our family! Your boys filled you with joy and pride. You were always one to never count out, indeed my guy was there for you if he loved you no matter what! He loved so hard. His bond with his parents was beautiful and they were his world. I thank them so much for sharing their Mijo with us and my heart goes out to them and everyone who knows how deep this wound of life with only his memories now goes... On behalf of my whole family, we send our condolences, and Chino, we love you por vida, and now beyond.

Nikita Family January 7, 2022