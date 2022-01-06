Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pedro Renteria Leon

Pedro Renteria Leon

died January 2, 2022


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Pedro was always a good friend no matter what he was going through in his personal life. He always held a special place in my heart! All through middle & high school he was always there to talk to when I needed a friend. Fly high RIP
Nichole Linares (Niki)
Friend
January 12, 2022
I just couldn't be the one to let this small acknowledgment of your passing be all that's said about you. My guy my whole family loved you. You will always be our Chino Bean! You were a fighter, a family man, a loving son and a very hard worker! You were such a true a pure friend in many times of sadness and struggle that you became our family! Your boys filled you with joy and pride. You were always one to never count out, indeed my guy was there for you if he loved you no matter what! He loved so hard. His bond with his parents was beautiful and they were his world. I thank them so much for sharing their Mijo with us and my heart goes out to them and everyone who knows how deep this wound of life with only his memories now goes... On behalf of my whole family, we send our condolences, and Chino, we love you por vida, and now beyond.
Nikita
Family
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results