Perry Martin King

March 1, 1931 - September 3, 2020

Perry Martin King, 89, of Davey, passed away September 3, 2020. He was born March 1, 1931 in Davey, to Luther Martin and Julia (Strandberg) King. Perry worked as a union electrician, he was an Air Force Military Veteran and a member of CMA Association. He also had his own band called the Mountain Dew Boys. He loved country music, the fiddle, and he played any instrument with strings.

He is survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, Shirley Wait, of Davenport, NE, Carol Johnson, of Lincoln, NE, Sandy Estes, of Mount Ayr, IA, brother-in-law, Earl "Butch" Kunz, of Ceresco, NE, 3 step sisters and 2 step brothers. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Irene F. King, brother and sister–in-law, Franklin and Jo King.

Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Davey Hall, 17810 N. 2nd Street, Davey, NE. Burial 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tothill Cemetery, Davey, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Cremation no visitation. Condolences: matcalffuneralservices.com