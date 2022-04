Philip H. Dixon

May 25, 2021

Philip H. Dixon, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Beaver Crossing, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life for Phil will be held on Monday, June 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Cornhusker Room at The Venue, 4107 Pioneer Woods Dr, Lincoln.