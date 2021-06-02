Philip Hull Dixon

June 29, 1943 - May 25, 2021

Philip Hull Dixon, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Beaver Crossing, passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Waterford in Lincoln.Phil was born June 29, 1943, to Harold and Elsa (Carlson) Dixon in Melrose Park, Illinois, and grew up in nearby Maywood where he worked for the family tree trimming business as a teenager. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1961. He married his first wife, René Antoinette Sullivan on December 29, 1962, in Melrose Park and to this union four sons Eric, Marc, Bryan, and Daniel were born.

Phil worked for Commonwealth Edison in Chicago, Illinois, in the 1960's as a meter reader, linemen, clerk and field engineer. He then took a position at Lincoln Electric System in 1972 and moved his family to rural Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. He served for over 30 years at LES where he retired as a Customer Service Engineering Supervisor.

Phil remarried on July 3, 2004, to Mary Lynne Nelson in Lincoln and gained a stepson, Chris Schneider. Phil enjoyed many things. Among his favorites were spending time with his family, taking car rides in rural Nebraska, traveling the United States-particularly to the upper peninsula of Michigan-reading, playing his harmonica, and listening to music on his "HI-FI" system. He enjoyed studying the Civil War and admired Abraham Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, René, who passed in 1997, his sons Marc (1982), Bryan (1976), his brother John, and sister Jane. He is survived by his second wife (Lynne), his sons (Eric and Dan), his stepson (Chris), daughters-in-law (Julie Archer and Shamene Nelson), his brother (Stephen), grandchildren (Michelle, Michael, Andrew, John, and Bryan Dixon), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery, Beaver Crossing. Memorials have been established to the Alzheimer's Association. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford.