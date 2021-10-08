Philip C. Stroy

October 29, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Stroy, Philip C. age 74 of Murdock, NE. Oct 29, 1946 – Oct 5, 2021.

Survived by his wife, Judy Stroy of Murdock, NE, sons, John (Rosetta) Stroy of Murdock, NE, Mike (Stephanie) Stroy of Louisville, NE, grandchildren, Brent (Lindsey) Staack, Brittany (Joel) Wiley, Wyatt Stroy, Nolan Stroy and Ella Stroy, great-grandchildren, Adam Staack, Sloan Wiley, and Brielle Wiley, sisters, Carol Boes of San Mateo, CA, Peggy (George) Mills of Raymond, NE and Marilyn Kerans of Louisville, NE, one niece and six nephews, two brother in-laws.

Funeral Services will be Monday, October 11 at 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, October 10 from 1-4 PM at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, resuming from 5-8 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church where the family will greet friends. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Service at the Cass County Fair Grounds, all are welcome to attend. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or Elmwood Rescue Squad. Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, Nebraska. 402-234-3985