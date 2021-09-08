Phillip E. Snook

August 19, 1943 - September 5, 2021

Phillip E. Snook, 78, passed away on September 5, 2021. He was born on August 19, 1943 in Chester, NE. A loving and devoted husband and patient and caring father. A grandfather whose greatest joy came from the time he got to spend with his granddaughter Erika, who he affectionately called his "Muddy Buddy". An Army veteran. A proud Union Worker for over 40 years at Goodyear.

Always a giving man. Phil volunteered at many local events and was well-known fixture in the Havelock community. Always quick with a joke. A music lover who was known to sing and dance in his garage. A race car and demolition derby driver. He dearly loved his wife, children, granddaughter and everyone in the large Snook family. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Jenifer Snook and Daniel (Tami) Snook; sisters, Evelyn (Larry) Lyons and Kathy (Bob) Pilling; brothers, Richard (Joie) Snook, Gary Snook, and Bob (Diane) Snook; and granddaughter, Erika Snook. Preceded in death by his wife, Sue, his mother Iva Marcelle Snook and father Gerald Snook, and siblings, Kevin (Marvy) Snook, Geraldine Bennett and Susan Goth.

A Celebration of Life to be held at The Isles Pub & Pizza Reception hall at 6224 Havelock Avenue on Thursday, September 16th from 4 – 7 pm. Memorial contributions for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com