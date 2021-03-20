Menu
Phyllis Meister
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Phyllis Meister

October 28, 1956 - March 18, 2021

Phyllis Meister, of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 18, 2021. She was born in Tecumseh, NE on October 28th, 1956. Phyllis was passionate about music, literature, traveling, and above all, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed, especially when it comes to planning family celebrations.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents: Robert C. and Eleanor A. Halverstadt, father-in-law Donald Meister, nephew Jesse Kaster, and grandchildren Sig and Amelia Meister. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Meister; mother-in-law Mary Ines Meister; siblings Bobby Halverstadt, Connie (Steve) Conradt, Jody (Mike) Paul, and Tim (LuAnn) Halverstadt; sister-in-law Carmen Carman; daughters, Melanie (Allison) Meister, of Elmwood, NE and Shannon (Shamus) McKoy of Mesa, AZ; sons, Dewey (Jose) Meister of Boston, MA and Allen Ladd, of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Saeda, Ellie, Lane, Shamus, Kennedy and Ziya; and many other beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the TeamMates Mentoring Program (teammates.org) and they plan to hold a Celebration of Life at a future time.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of Phyllis' passing. Our sympathy to all her family and friends.
Gardner Family
April 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Meister and Halverstadt families.
Les and Sue Agena
March 22, 2021
this loss is very hurtful Prayers to the family
Roger and Becky Bohling
March 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family
Shari Lock
March 21, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of the loss. She was a bright light to everyone she encountered. She will be deeply missed.
Kevin Hessheimer
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
Bob and Mary Parker
March 20, 2021
So sorry to learn of Phyllis´ passing and prayers to the family for their loss. She was always welcoming, quietly in charge and so SO proud of her family for all of the right reasons. Rest In peace Phyllis, you gave it your all, caring for everyone else above yourself, you will be missed.
Melanie
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Phyllis. She fought a tough battle for a long time. I have fun memories of sleepovers in the garage.
Pamela E Tagart
March 20, 2021
My sincere condolences. Now is the time to lean on the many family members and friends who love and support you.
Kate Haskins
March 20, 2021
I have some great memories of your family from my time at West Lincoln School. My deepest sympathies go out to all of you.
Joan Neukirch
March 20, 2021
Dave and family, So sorry to hear about Phyllis. My deepest sympathies to you all.
Karen Stump
March 20, 2021
We love you Meister Family
The Deets Family
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Phyllis´ passing. There is no doubt there will be a big void in the family. We will continue to keep you all in our prayers for God to fill your hearts with peace and precious memories God Bless you all
Fred and Petey
March 20, 2021
With our Deepest Sympathy to the Family.
Tim & LuAnn McCoy
March 20, 2021
Mel & Allison, Shannon & Shamus, Dewey & Jose, and children, I am so sorry for the loss of your remarkable Mom/Grandma.
Annette Stier
March 20, 2021
