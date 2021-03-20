Phyllis Meister

October 28, 1956 - March 18, 2021

Phyllis Meister, of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 18, 2021. She was born in Tecumseh, NE on October 28th, 1956. Phyllis was passionate about music, literature, traveling, and above all, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed, especially when it comes to planning family celebrations.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents: Robert C. and Eleanor A. Halverstadt, father-in-law Donald Meister, nephew Jesse Kaster, and grandchildren Sig and Amelia Meister. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Meister; mother-in-law Mary Ines Meister; siblings Bobby Halverstadt, Connie (Steve) Conradt, Jody (Mike) Paul, and Tim (LuAnn) Halverstadt; sister-in-law Carmen Carman; daughters, Melanie (Allison) Meister, of Elmwood, NE and Shannon (Shamus) McKoy of Mesa, AZ; sons, Dewey (Jose) Meister of Boston, MA and Allen Ladd, of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Saeda, Ellie, Lane, Shamus, Kennedy and Ziya; and many other beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the TeamMates Mentoring Program (teammates.org) and they plan to hold a Celebration of Life at a future time.