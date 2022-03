Phyllis (Webster) Vculek

August 30, 2021

Phyllis Vculek (Webster), 79, passed away on August 30, 2021, at Bryan East. Services are scheduled for 2 P.M. on Friday, September 10, at Wyuka Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Welch officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview cemetery. Masks will be required at the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.wyuka.com.