Phyllis (Portsche) Weiler

August 25, 1942 - October 9, 2020

Phyllis Weiler (Portsche) 78 of Lincoln, NE. passed away Oct, 09 2020. Born Aug, 25th 1942. Buffalo, NY. Phyllis enjoyed baking with her sister, watching her grandchildren, bowling, shuffleboard and Bingo Was Her Name O.

Survived by her 4 children, one sister, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Phyllis's Celebration of Life will be held on Oct,24, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at the Havelock Social Hall; 4538 North 62nd Street, Lincoln, NE 68507.