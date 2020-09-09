Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Porsche Danielle Shepard

Porsche Danielle Shepard

June 19, 1990 - September 5, 2020

Porsche D. Shepard, 30, of Lincoln, passed away September 5, 2020. Born June 19, 1990 in Lincoln to Julie & Roddy Shepard. Porsche is survived by Sons, Jae'Veon & Israel Williams; Parents, Julie & Roddy Shepard; Grandmother, Elizabeth Goldenstein; Brothers, Chase & Tayler Goldenstein; Sister-in-laws, Courtney & Megan Goldenstein; Neices, Brooklyn, Kinley & Braelyn Goldenstein; Nephews, Uzziah, Makkiah & Jossiah Goldenstein; Many other Family & Friends. Visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9am-1pm at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street) Visitation will be in accordance with local social distancing and health guidelines. Celebration of Porsche's Life to follow the visitation at Purbaugh Estate (9500 S. 56th Street). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.