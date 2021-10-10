Portia A. Voelker

September 23, 2021

Portia A. Voelker passed away on September 23, 2021. Portia was born and raised in Indianola, Nebraska, her parents were Homer and Marie Duckworth. Portia graduated from nursing school in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1952 and married William G. (Bill) Voelker that same year. They lived and raised their family in Nebraska City. Portia had a long nursing career and was the Director of Nursing at the Nebraska City Manor for 18 years.

Portia and Bill enjoyed 10 years of beautiful retirement in Green Valley, Arizona. They eventually relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family. Portia took great joy in her family. She also loved traveling and dancing with Bill, reading, and growing beautiful flowers wherever she lived. She always lit up when family was around. Her children and grandchildren admired her strength and determination. Portia's wit, sense of humor, and infectious laughter will long be remembered by all those who loved her.

Portia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings (Bradley Duckworth and Myrna Capsey). She is survived by her children; Dan (Donna) Voelker, Jane (Tim) Erickson, John (Pam) Voelker, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Portia was a sweet person and will be dearly missed by her family and friends upon whom she made a significant and lasting impact during the course of her life.

A memorial service for Portia will take place October 16, 2021, at 10:00 am., at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.