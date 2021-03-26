Menu
Rachel F. Niemeier
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Rachel F. Niemeier

February 18, 1941 - March 24, 2021

Rachel F. Niemeier, 80, of Fairbury, NE passed away March 24, 2021 in Fairbury. She was born February 18, 1941 to Norman & Bertha (Schuerman) Grummert in Beatrice.

Services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Visitation will be Saturday 4 – 8 and Sunday 1 - 8 with the family greeting friends from 2 – 4 on Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials will go to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 26, 2021.
