Ralph Houfek

September 30, 2021

Ralph Houfek, age 91 of Wahoo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was a long-time employee of Wahoo Public Schools. Visitation 5-7 pm Monday at funeral home. Funeral 2 pm Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designations. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo. 402-443-3128. PrussNabity.com