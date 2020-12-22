Hi. I am his Girlfriend of over 2 years. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to all families. Ralph was A super gentleman, best friend, a girl could ever want. His Love of nature was ultimate..You had to be with him to experience it yourself. Music... Definitely the Love of his life...Anywhere we would go backroading the Jams were on. Fly High my Dear...and Lead the band in Heaven God Bless, and Merry Christmas

LeAnne M. Hutton December 21, 2020