Randal H. Youngland

March 16, 2022

Randal H. Youngland, age 70, died March 16, 2022. Celebration of of life: Friday, March 25, 11 AM at Hanscom Park United Methodist Church (4444 Frances St). Private Interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, NE. Bethany Funeral Home 8201 Harrison St - La Vista, NE - 68128 402-593-6100 - bethanyfuneralhome.com