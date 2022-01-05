Randall "Randy" O'Neel

Randall "Randy" O'Neel, 66, of Friend, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Friend. Randy farmed and received a degree in Agriculture from the University of Nebraska-School of Agriculture in Curtis.

Survivors include his sister, brother-in-law, Chere and Gary Tuttle, brother, sister-in-law, Terry and Diane O'Neel, all of Friend, brother, Gregg O'Neel, Short Hills, NJ, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Friend Congregational Church. Visitation is Thursday, 2:00-8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends and relatives 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend, and also 1 hour prior to services Friday, church. Memorials directed to the family for future designation.