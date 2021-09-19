Randall Lee Taft

November 25, 1956 - August 27, 2021

Randy was born in Lincoln Nebraska, on November 25th, 1956 and moved to Arizona in 2010 where he enjoyed his time with Theresa and Rod.

He is survived by his partner Theresa Montoya; three children, Tina Oliverius (Taft), Randall Taft Jr., and Sierra Green; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters Rhonda Taft, Robin Taft, and brother Rodney Taft. He is preceded in death by his parents Elaine Taft (Clark) and Ronald Taft.

He has graciously donated his body to science and we are hopeful this will help benefit future dementia patients as they battle this devastating disease. A celebration of life open house will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, September 24th at Vintage Cork 312 W 2nd St, Valparaiso, NE.