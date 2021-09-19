Menu
Randall Lee Taft
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Randall Lee Taft

November 25, 1956 - August 27, 2021

Randy was born in Lincoln Nebraska, on November 25th, 1956 and moved to Arizona in 2010 where he enjoyed his time with Theresa and Rod.

He is survived by his partner Theresa Montoya; three children, Tina Oliverius (Taft), Randall Taft Jr., and Sierra Green; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters Rhonda Taft, Robin Taft, and brother Rodney Taft. He is preceded in death by his parents Elaine Taft (Clark) and Ronald Taft.

He has graciously donated his body to science and we are hopeful this will help benefit future dementia patients as they battle this devastating disease. A celebration of life open house will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, September 24th at Vintage Cork 312 W 2nd St, Valparaiso, NE.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vintage Cork
312 W 2nd St, Valparaiso, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know Randy personally, but I worked with his sister Rhonda at Kawasaki in 1977. I am saddened by his passing, and the fact that we lived in the same town for many years, but had never met. His grandfather Joe and my father George were brothers.
Elvon (Al) Taft
Family
September 23, 2021
Rhonda and family, So sorry to hear of the passing of your brother Randy. I didn´t know him but do know Rhonda and if he was anything like her I know he was a great person. May he Rest In Peace.
Denise Reynolds Laue
Other
September 19, 2021
