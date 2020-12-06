Randy L. Calfee

May 7, 1947 - December 2, 2020

Randy Calfee was a family man first and foremost. Love, laughter, and faith in God guided his life. A life-long resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, Randy Calfee was Born on May 7th, 1947. At the age of 18, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Deborah (Tumblin), and spent the next 55 years by her side. Randy was a family man and cherished time with his wife and children and later grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Randy and Debbie were dedicated parents and rarely, if ever, missed any of their children's events. Good friends were a cornerstone of Randy's life, and he felt blessed to have so many. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and always seemed to run into someone he knew no matter where he was. Randy was an outdoorsman and looked back fondly on the days he spent hunting and fishing with his son Todd and their incredible group of friends. Although Randy was a father of two, he was like a dad to many of Todd's friends. Randy adored the time he spent with his wife Debbie and their many travels together. Later in life, he found happiness working outside on his acreage, feeding the birds, and spending time with his two dogs Keya and Mylee. Randy and his brother Jack were proud owners of Graphics Plus, a Lincoln-based pre-press business. Randy Calfee is survived by his wife Deborah, Brother Jack Calfee (Linda), his children, Todd Calfee (Jaimi), Lisa Calfee Olson (Randy), Grandchildren, Cody Calfee (Ashley), Drey Calfee (Zoe), Moriah Calfee (Tyler) and Dakota Moody. Great Grandchildren Scarlett, Grace, Elsie, Harper, and Rudy, nieces, and nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents William J and Mildred Calfee, and his beloved granddaughter Alexis Victoria Calfee. Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8th at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S. 84th St, Lincoln. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 25% of the church capacity. Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Please RSVP at [email protected] or text 402-610-1723. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Condolences at Wyuka.comRandy's mission in life was to make people smile, and what a successful mission it was.