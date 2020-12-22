Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Hugh Hickman Sr.
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020

Raymond Hugh Hickman, Sr.

July 19, 1921 - December 19, 2020

Raymond Hugh Hickman, Sr. was born in College View, Nebraska, on July 19, 1921. Deceased December 19, 2020 (99 years & 5 months). He graduated from Lincoln High School. Married Betty Lou Hurley on August 3, 1940, who preceded him in death. Then he married Joan Thomas, who preceded him in death. Survived by daughters: Constance Danese, Cindy Hickman, and Carol Ann (Dan) Turk. Sons: Ray (Rosemary) Hickman, Jr., Steven Hurley, and Greg Hurley. Preceding him in death were daughter Sharral Goslee and son Wales Hurley. Survived by 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. He was a member of the Piedmont Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church and served as a lay pastor in Louisiana, Utah, and Virginia for several years. Burial will be held in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the convenience of the family. Condolences and "Hugs from Home" online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.