Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Neal "Ray" Hoover
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Raymond "Ray" Neal Hoover

August 7, 1938 - June 27, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Neal Hoover, 82, of Lincoln, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Ray was born in Norfolk, NE on August 7, 1938, to Eldon and Martha (Van Ert) Hoover and spent his entire life living in Nebraska. He married Carol Anne Caves and made their home in Lincoln. Ray was longtime member of Rosemont Alliance and Lincoln Berean churches. He lived his faith and encouraged others to follow Jesus.

Ray worked many years in the banking and date processing fields. After leaving banking, he chose to follow his passion of woodworking, and started The Board Store, a custom furniture business. Ray loved working with his hands turning wood into beautiful bowls, vases, and more.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Ray loved to spend time with the family camping in their bus, fishing and antiquing at auctions. He rarely missed his grandchildren's activities and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He could be counted on to be there with his camera getting just the right shot.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carol; sons Russ (Kathy) Hoover, Okoboji, IA and Randy (Susan) Hoover, Bennet; grandchildren Dan (Meghan) Hoover, Rosemount, MN, Natalie (Alex) Slocum, Excelsior, MN, Kaylee and Ryan Hoover, Bennet; great-grandchildren Connor and Caleb Hoover, Rose Slocum; sisters-in-law Elinor Caves and Lucille Caves. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Don.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday (6-30-21) Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to Lincoln Berean Church. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 4-6 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lincoln Berean Church
6400 South 70th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy to your family. Ray was always such a kind spirited person. It was a blessing to know him during our years at Rosemont. May God bless you in the days ahead.
Jim and Sherry Hofker
Friend
July 5, 2021
Carol, so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in prayer.
Liz Peterson Payne
July 1, 2021
lived out his passions and was always ready to help! will be missed by the many he always made time to assist.
doug rath
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results