Raymond "Ray" Neal Hoover

August 7, 1938 - June 27, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Neal Hoover, 82, of Lincoln, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Ray was born in Norfolk, NE on August 7, 1938, to Eldon and Martha (Van Ert) Hoover and spent his entire life living in Nebraska. He married Carol Anne Caves and made their home in Lincoln. Ray was longtime member of Rosemont Alliance and Lincoln Berean churches. He lived his faith and encouraged others to follow Jesus.

Ray worked many years in the banking and date processing fields. After leaving banking, he chose to follow his passion of woodworking, and started The Board Store, a custom furniture business. Ray loved working with his hands turning wood into beautiful bowls, vases, and more.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Ray loved to spend time with the family camping in their bus, fishing and antiquing at auctions. He rarely missed his grandchildren's activities and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He could be counted on to be there with his camera getting just the right shot.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carol; sons Russ (Kathy) Hoover, Okoboji, IA and Randy (Susan) Hoover, Bennet; grandchildren Dan (Meghan) Hoover, Rosemount, MN, Natalie (Alex) Slocum, Excelsior, MN, Kaylee and Ryan Hoover, Bennet; great-grandchildren Connor and Caleb Hoover, Rose Slocum; sisters-in-law Elinor Caves and Lucille Caves. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Don.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday (6-30-21) Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to Lincoln Berean Church. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 4-6 pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com