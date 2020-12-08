Menu
Raymond Thomsen
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Raymond Thomsen

December 3, 2020

Raymond Thomsen departed this life on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, at his home in Lincoln. They farmed in the Filley, Wilber, Blue Springs, and Diller areas. Memorial services, 2:00 PM, Tuesday, 12/15/2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Husker attire is encouraged for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. If you would like to watch Raymond's service, it will be livestreamed on Harman-Wright Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from noon until 8:00 PM, Monday, 12/14/2020 at the mortuary. A memorial is suggested to the Cortland Ballfield concession stand, Cortland Masonic Lodge or Centenary United Methodist Church. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My sincere condolences. At this time of year, I especially want you all to know I'm thinking of you, Peg. And Mike and Pat also.
Diane Antholz Dermann
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I met your father when his mother was at Parkview and after she passed if we would run into each other at Walmart we would talk and catch up with what just know that whatever was going on in our lives at the time. He will be missed.
CAROL Greenwood
December 10, 2020
Ray was a wonderful person to everyone, my daughter Michelle fell in love with him when he was her softball coach. He will be missed & remembered in many ways of his goodness. The Lord will give the family strength to adjust to his loss
RoJayne Harrington
December 9, 2020
My sincere sympathies to Ray's family. I always enjoyed visiting with him. May you find comfort during this time difficult time in our Lord and Savior.
Tammie Duensing
December 8, 2020
