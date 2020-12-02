Raymond Weldon Noffsinger

August 25, 1959 - November 23, 2020

Raymond Weldon Noffsinger, 61 of Sibley, MO, formerly of Lincoln, NE, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. Raymond was born August 25, 1959, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Thomas and Linda (Shotwell) Noffsinger. He moved to Omaha, NE, at a young age and graduated from Technical High School in 1977. He attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

On September 5, 1981, Ray married Julie Hanson in Lincoln, NE, where they lived over 35 years prior to moving to Sibley, MO, in 2014. Ray had worked as a software developer for the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Book Company, and PenLink all of Lincoln, NE, and had most recently worked for Mobilis Technologies of Blue Springs, MO. He enjoyed computers, riding motorcycles, reading, cooking and photography.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Julie; 2 sons, Nathaniel Noffsinger and Niles Noffsinger both of Lincoln, NE; his mother, Linda McClanahand of Blue Springs, MO; his father and step mother, Thomas and Sandra Noffsinger of Independence, MO; 6 siblings, Barbara Johnstone and husband Wayne of Table Rock, MO; Carol Noffsinger of Independence, MO; David Noffsinger and wife Shelly of Rockford, MI, Patty Cecchetti and husband Jeff of Frederick, MD; Elizabeth Lowrey and husband David of Independence, MO; and Amy Sellars and husband Jeremy, Lamoni, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation is planned with private services later. Cremation is planned with private services later. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)