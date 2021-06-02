Raymond "Gene" White, DVM

October 10, 1930 - May 28, 2021

Raymond "Gene" White, DVM, 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 28, 2021. Born October 10, 1930, in Elana, WV to Curtis R. and Ora May (Coen) White. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from University of Nebraska Lincoln as a veterinarian. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and served as a military honor guard.

Family members include his daughter Janice (James) Richert, Fremont; son Keith White, Valparaiso; grandchildren Joshua Richert, Jessica (James) Horne, Denison, TX; great-grandchild Johanna Horne; brother Ralph White; sisters-in-law Dixie Harold and Ruth Harold; his girlfriend Mary Lou Chapek, Ft. Calhoun, NE.

Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday (6-7-21) Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Visitation from 1-5 pm Sunday (6-6-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Roane County Scholarship Foundation, Inc. c/o Gene and Donna White Memorial, 804 Summit St., Spencer, WV 25276. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com