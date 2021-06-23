Menu
Rebecca Lynn Schafer Crumb
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Schafer Crumb

September 30, 1954 - July 8, 2020

Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Schafer Crumb passed away on July 8, 2020. Becky was born September 30, 1954 to Darlene (Crook) and Wesley Schafer at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Ne. Becky attended Clinton elementary, Whittier Jr. High and graduated from Lincoln High School. She worked as a Nurse Aid at Bryan Hospital, a clerk at Jantzen Warehouse and a Quality Analyst at HTI Plastics.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, brother Terry and sister Roxie. She is survived by her sister Sharon (Bill) Crosier, her brother Wayne (Peggy) Schafer, Aunt Jackie Sheldon, cousin Shelley (Tim) Prattand Dan Brandt (special friend) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial gifts may be given to the family for future designation. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 26th at 1:00 prn at Butherus, Maser and Love. Condolences can be left at bmlfhl.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
