Rebecca S. "Becky" Journey
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Rebecca "Becky" S. Journey

June 24, 1958 - December 22, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" S. Journey, 63 of Lincoln, passed away December 22, 2021. Becky was born on June 24, 1958 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Albert T. Journey, Sr. and Joan F. (Rustermier) Journey.

Becky is survived by her mother Joan and her siblings Albert T. Journey, Jr., LuAnn Thomsen and partner Fred Knight and Robert Journey and partner Laurie Smathers, nieces and nephews Trina Journey, Lindsey Knop, Brittanie Thomsen, Derek Journey, Kayla Journey, Nicole Rippe, Zach Smathers, Amber Knight and Forest Knight, ten great nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Albert T. Journey, Sr, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
2 Entries
LeAnn so sorry to here of your sisters passing my thoughts and prayers are with you including an ear for you if you need to talk.
Bob Eberly
December 30, 2021
Joan and family, it is such a hard time when we lose someone like Becky, She was always a people person and it did not matter who, she always had a smile. She always would come up behind me and pat me on the back to make sure I was ok and that she was happy to see me. I will miss seeing her around the neighborhood. May God give each of you comfort in knowing that Becky is now resting and no longer in the dire straights of the pain she had. Yes she will be missed, but the memories shared with her will be forever.
Marjorie Schwabauer
Friend
December 28, 2021
