Rebecca "Becky" S. Journey

June 24, 1958 - December 22, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" S. Journey, 63 of Lincoln, passed away December 22, 2021. Becky was born on June 24, 1958 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Albert T. Journey, Sr. and Joan F. (Rustermier) Journey.

Becky is survived by her mother Joan and her siblings Albert T. Journey, Jr., LuAnn Thomsen and partner Fred Knight and Robert Journey and partner Laurie Smathers, nieces and nephews Trina Journey, Lindsey Knop, Brittanie Thomsen, Derek Journey, Kayla Journey, Nicole Rippe, Zach Smathers, Amber Knight and Forest Knight, ten great nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Albert T. Journey, Sr, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com