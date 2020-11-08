Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Hanna Cunningham

November 5, 2020

Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Hanna Cunningham of Lincoln Died 11-5-2020. Becky was a teacher and taught in Buffalo SD, Dell Rapids SD, Pius X High School and Palmyra Middle and High School she also worked for Walgreens 30 plus years, Mettler's and Miller and Paine bakeries as a cake decorator, volunteered at Blessed Sacrament- Altar Society, helped many friends, member Northeast Kiwanis Club.

Hobbies were sewing, baking pies, cookies, cakes and decorating them for special occasions. She love doing all the baking with her nieces and nephews. Becky loved outdoors and planting posies as she called it. Graduated in 1976 from Reynolds High School Greenville, PA, bachelor's UNL 1980, master's in Consumer Science (Home Ec) 1992.

Survived by Husband Donald married 37 years, Siblings Walter Hanna, Doris (David) Stuyvesant, Virginia Folsom, Milford (Lenora) Hanna, Louise Myers, Clayton Dewey (Cynthia) Hanna, Tom (Mary Ann) Hanna, Tim (Tammy) Hanna, 18 Nieces & Nephews, numerous great nieces & nephews, Brother-in-law & spouse Jim (Judy) Cunningham. Preceded by Janet Parks, Howard Hanna, Bruce Hanna, Mother-in-law Lucile Cunningham.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 17th and Lake Street. Officiating: Fr. Michael Morin. Viewing: Monday 10-9 with family 6-7 with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials: Blessed Sacrament School or Palmyra High Schoo. lArrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com